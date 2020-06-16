NEW DELHI: Indian airlines, which resumed domestic services from 25 May, struggled to fill up seats in their aircraft during the last seven days of the month, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Market leader IndiGo, which had 50.6% market share in May, registered a 52.6% load factor during the month. This means, the airline was able to fill only about one of every two seats it offered to passengers. Load factor, also known as passenger load factor, is an airline industry metric that measures how much of an airline’s passenger carrying capacity is used.

Ajay Singh-led SpiceJet Limited registered a 57.2% load factor during May, while it's market share stood at 17.1%.

National carrier Air India Limited's domestic operations registered a 54% load factor during the month and a market share of 17.3%.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, reported a 44.1% load factor, and 6.5% market share.

AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Berhad, reported a 46% load factor and 7.8% market share during the month.

Wadia Group-controlled GoAir resumed services from 1 June.

The Indian government had initiated a nationwide lockdown and grounding for flight operations from 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19 pandemic, which has affected millions of people worldwide.

Domestic air passenger traffic declined by 43.39% year-on-year during the January to May period, as compared to the same period of last year, due to the covid-19 induced lockdown.

Domestic airlines carried 33.2 million passenger during January-May against 58.6 million during the corresponding period of previous year, DGCA said in a statement.

According to the data, Air India carried 49,000 passengers during May, while IndiGo carried 142,000 passengers. SpiceJet carried 48,000 passengers during the month while AirAsia India and Vistara carried 22,000 passengers and 18,000 passengers respectively in the month.

