Indian airlines to get a sustainable aviation fuel roadmap2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:40 PM IST
- The concept of sustainable aviation fuel among Indian airlines is still at a nascent stage
Listen to this article
The ministry of civil aviation and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas are working on issuing a roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel over the next few months, officials in the know of the matter said. This would further lay the framework for lowering carbon emissions by the aviation industry.