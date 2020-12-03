Indian airlines to report 21,000 crore losses during 2020-21

New Delhi: Indian airlines will post net losses of about ₹21,000 crore during the fiscal year(FY) 2021 following a raft of travel restrictions and amidst diminishing travel appetite due to rising covid-19 infections, and would require additional fundings to the tune of ₹37,000 crore over FY2021 to FY2023 to recover from losses and debt, credit rating agency Icra Limited said in a report on Thursday.

Icra added that the agency maintains a negative credit outlook on the Indian airline industry.

The profitability of the Indian airlines remains adversely impacted during FY2021 due to lower revenues and high fixed costs even though passenger traffic continues to improve sequentially.

Indian airlines, which are mostly loss making, had earlier reported net losses of ₹12,700 crore during FY2020.

The overall airline industry debt is thus expected to increase to about ₹50,000 crore, excluding lease liabilities by FY 2022, Icra said in the report.

"The two listed airlines (IndiGo and SpiceJet Limited) have together lost about ₹31 crore per day during H1 FY2021 (April-September 2020)," Kinjal Shah, vice president at Icra Limited said adding that daily cash burn for airlines reduced to ₹26 crore during the September quarter due to improvement in domestic passenger traffic, and cost rationalisation initiatives by the airlines.

The recovery of domestic passenger traffic is however dependent on several factors, which include containing the spread of covid-19 infections, development and availability of vaccines, willingness to undertake leisure travel, and recovery in macroeconomic growth, among others, Icra said in the report.

Increase in the number of infections, and expectations of non-availability of a vaccine on a wide scale until the second half of calendar year 2021 are expected to impact air travel, it added.

“ICRA thus expects FY2021 to witness a higher decline of 62-64% in domestic passenger traffic, than its earlier estimates of 41-46% decline. With this, the domestic passenger traffic will reach much lower than the FY2011 levels," Shah said, adding that a recovery in air travel is expected to be gradual once the Covid-19 threat is allayed.

However, the impact of the pandemic on international air travel is expected to linger on longer as compared to domestic flights, with the former heavily dependent on opening up of scheduled international operations by the Indian government as well as easedown on quarantine norms and restrictions initiated by various countries.

“Thus, Icra expects the FY2021 international passenger traffic for Indian carriers to witness a significant YoY (year-on-year) decline of about 88-89%, higher than its earlier estimates of about 67-72% decline," Shah added.

Icra expects the balance sheets of Indian airlines to remain stressed until companies reduce their debt burden through improvement in operating performance and equity infusion.

