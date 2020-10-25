Indian airlines to see 44% fewer domestic departures in winter schedule

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines will see 44% fewer departures in their winter schedule 2020-21 compared with the previous year due to covid-related capacity restrictions, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a note on Sunday.

There will be 12,983 domestic departures during the winter schedule 2020-21 -- between 25 October and 27 March -- from 95 airports across the country, the regulator added.

The number of departures during the winter schedule 2019-20 stood at 23,307.

The government has currently capped domestic capacity at 60% of the originally approved summer schedule during the pandemic. However, this could be extended to 75% soon, which would mean that the number of flights could be further increased in future.

According to the DGCA data, IndiGo, India's largest domestic carrier will operate 6,006 domestic flights during the winter schedule 2020-21. Meanwhile, SpiceJet will operate 1,957 flights, Air India will operate 1,126 flights, GoAir will operate 1,203 flights, during the winter schedule. Others like AirAsia India and Vistara will operate 885 and 852 flights respectively during the above mentioned period.

