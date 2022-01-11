1 min read.Updated: 11 Jan 2022, 02:14 PM ISTBloomberg
The 6.45% 2029 note issued by Delhi International Airport declined to its lowest level since Oct. 12 on Tuesday, while a 4.75% 2026 issue of GMR Hyderabad International Airport fell to its least since Oct. 14
Listen to this article
The bonds of Indian airport operators dropped to their lowest since October, as a surge in Covid-19 cases dents demand for air travel.
The 6.45% 2029 note issued by Delhi International Airport declined to its lowest level since Oct. 12 on Tuesday, while a 4.75% 2026 issue of GMR Hyderabad International Airport fell to its least since Oct. 14.