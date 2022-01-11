This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian airport bonds drop to 3-month lows on airline cutbacks
1 min read.02:14 PM ISTBloomberg
The 6.45% 2029 note issued by Delhi International Airport declined to its lowest level since Oct. 12 on Tuesday, while a 4.75% 2026 issue of GMR Hyderabad International Airport fell to its least since Oct. 14
The bonds of Indian airport operators dropped to their lowest since October, as a surge in Covid-19 cases dents demand for air travel.
