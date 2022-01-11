Indian airport bonds drop to 3-month lows on airline cutbacks

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The bonds of Indian airport operators dropped to their lowest since October, as a surge in Covid-19 cases dents demand for air travel.

The 6.45% 2029 note issued by Delhi International Airport declined to its lowest level since Oct. 12 on Tuesday, while a 4.75% 2026 issue of GMR Hyderabad International Airport fell to its least since Oct. 14.

Both Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and Indigo, the country's biggest budget carrier, have cut capacity in response to a surging case load and travel restrictions.

India’s federal government has also announced a tighter quarantine regime for international travelers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

