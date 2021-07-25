Indian airport operators reported 7,000 cr losses during FY21: Capa India

NEW DELHI : Total passenger traffic at Indian airports fell by 66.3% annually in FY2021 to 115 million passengers, a level last seen in FY2008, which comprised of 105 million domestic airport passengers—equivalent to 52.5 million airline passengers, each of which are counted twice, once at the departure airport and once at the arrival airport—and just over 10 million international passengers, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in its report 'India Airports Review FY2021' on Sunday.

As a result, Indian airport operators are estimated to have posted a consolidated loss before tax of ₹7,000 crore ($942 million) in FY2021, compared with a profit of ₹5,160 crore ($694 million) in FY2020, it added.

Domestic traffic declined by 61.8% to 105 million passengers, while international traffic was decimated, declining by 84.8% to just 10.1 million passengers, the lowest level in almost 30 years, Capa India said in the report.

"CAPA Advisory estimates that total traffic could have been 7-10 million passengers higher, were it not for frequent changes to travel restrictions, which caused confusion and deterred travel," it said.

"This was particularly the case in Maharashtra, where it is estimated Mumbai Airport alone may have lost 3.5-4.5 million passengers as a result. Among the metro airports, Mumbai experienced the steepest decline in total traffic," it added.

According to Capa India data, the Delhi airport recorded a 66.4% decline in passenger traffic during FY2021, as compared to the previous year, while Mumbai airport saw a 75.9% decline during the same period. Other metro airports like Bengaluru (-66.3%), Hyderabad (-63.4%), Chennai (-75.3%) and Kolkata (64.9%) reported a steep decline in passenger traffic during FY2021, as compared to the previous fiscal year.

"Due to restrictions related to the pandemic in Maharashtra, Bangalore (Bengaluru) overtook Mumbai for the very first time to emerge as the second busiest domestic airport in India in FY21, behind Delhi," Capa India said in the report.

"In the international segment, Delhi retained its position as the busiest airport, and in fact increased its share by almost 5ppts to 31.7%, in part due to being a focus airport for Air India’s Vande Bharat Mission flights," it added.

According to Capa India, the combined operating revenue of Indian airports declined by an estimated 64.1% to ₹83.1 billion ($1.1 billion) in FY2021, as compared to the previous year while Indian airport operators are estimated to have posted a consolidated loss before tax of ₹70.0 billion ($942 million) in FY2021.

"The AAI (Airports Authority of India) accounted for 69% of these losses and PPP(public-private partnership) operators 31%. Total cash burn for the year reach ₹135.9 billion ($1.83 billion)," it said.

"Airport operators, and airport-based concessionaires (e.g. retail, duty free, food & beverage, car parking, ground handlers, MROs etc.) combined are estimated to have loss ₹149-186 billion (approximately $2.0-2.5 billion) in FY2021," it added.

Capa India expects domestic airport traffic at 160-190 million airline passengers in FY2022, up from 105 million in FY2021, and 16-21 million international passengers during the same period.

"This projection does not take into account a third wave. Although our (domestic air traffic) forecast ranges between 160 million and 190 million and bearing in mind the considerable uncertainty that exists in the market, our guidance based on currently available information is for traffic towards the bottom end of the range at around 160 million," Capa India said in the report.

"As was the case in the second half of FY2021, we expect to see rising confidence and continued traffic recovery in the second half of this financial year," it added.

Meanwhile, Indian airport operators will require about ₹118.3 billon ($1.6 billion) of additional funding to meet working capital, capex and debt service obligations in FY2022, Capa India said in the report.

"The industry, including the AAI, plans to spend ₹134.4 billion ($1.8 billion) on capital expansion projects in FY2022. Given capex funding was diverted to fill the gap created by revenue loss during FY2021, additional capital for capex will need to be raised in FY2022," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.