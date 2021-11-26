Indian airports to report profit in FY2022: Icra

"In the recently released tariff orders for some of the major private airports, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has acknowledged the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the airport operators. The true-up of traffic for FY2021 has been considered in current control period. Further, considering the impact of second wave of pandemic on air traffic in Q1 FY2022, the regulator has decided not to increase the tariff for FY2022 as the sector is in the recovery phase and increase in tariffs had made with effect from April 1, 2022," said Rajeshwar Burla, group head, Corporate Ratings, Icra.