NEW DELHI: Indian airports will likely to report net losses worth Rs5,400 crore and cash losses totalling of Rs3,500 crore for financial year 2021 due to a sharp decline in passenger traffic as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, rating agency Icra said in a report on Monday.

While domestic air passenger traffic is expected to have declined 61% year-on-year during FY 2021, international air passenger traffic likely fell 85% during the pandemic, according to estimates by the rating agency.

Icra, however, expects a recovery in the near future, especially for airports under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, which include several top airports at cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, among others.

"The ratings of airport operators continue to derive strength from the regulatory framework, which allows efficient cost-recovery from user tariff; the variation in passenger traffic due to economic cycles that often lead to temporary traffic decline are offset by truing-up the shortfall in the next regulatory period, albeit with a lag," it added.

The airport sector is expected to bounce back to profitability during FY 2022, with industry net profit expected to improve to Rs190 crore, backed by passenger traffic recovery.

"“With the subdued international traffic, which has higher yield per passenger when compared to domestic traffic, the revenues and profitability are adversely impacted in FY2021.... With such significant losses, the debt coverage metrics have deteriorated sharply," said Shubham Jain, Senior Vice President and Group Head at ICRA.

"However, the liquidity of airport operators is robust with opening cash balances of Rs8,100 crore as on March 31, 2020 which has supported in meeting the operational expenses, debt obligations and equity requirements for capex. The liquidity is likely to deplete to around Rs5,700 crore by March 31, 2021," Jain said adding that the depletion of liquidity reserves along with poor internal accrual generation could result in higher dependence on debt for the airports which are in the midst of large capex programmes.

Meanwhile, mass vaccination, resumption of business travel, improvement in leisure travel, ramp-up in non-aero revenue streams and monetisation of real estate are some of the measures which could bring back the sector to profitability in the future.

"The passenger traffic levels are likely to reach almost 80% of pre-covid levels in FY2022 translating to overall traffic growth of around 130% Y-o-Y (year-on-year)," the report said.

"The sector (airport sector) is expected to witness improvement in operating income by 73% to Rs. 14,500 crore. The operating profit is expected to improve to Rs. 4,240 crore (29% margin) and net profit to Rs. 190 crore (1% margin)," it added.

