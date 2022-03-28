New Delhi: After a gap of nearly two years, Indian airports are set to return to profitability during FY2023 driven by the resumption of international commercial operations and an increase in tariffs, rating agency Icra Ltd. said on Monday.

According to Icra estimates, India's passenger traffic, both domestic and international, is expected to increase by 68-70% annually to 317-320 million in FY2023.

Meanwhile, domestic air passenger traffic is expected to witness 64-66% annual growth in FY2023 to reach pre-Covid levels during the fiscal year.

"With the resumption of international commercial operations from March 27, 2022 after two years of ban due to pandemic, international traffic is expected to see healthy growth of 100%-105% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) in FY2023 and recover to pre-Covid levels in FY2024," Icra said in a report.

"In FY2022, the passenger traffic is estimated to increase by 62%-64% Y-o-Y (on a lower base) to 187-189 million despite the temporary disruption in the form of Omicron, but supported by healthy pace of vaccination," it added.

Scheduled international flight operations resumed from 27 March, nearly two years after its suspension due to the pandemic.

About 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries have been approved to operate 1,783 weekly international flights from India during the summer schedule 2022, according to the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, Indian airlines have been allowed to operate up to 1,466 weekly international departures during the summer schedule, effective 27 March to 29 October.

"Resumption of international commercial operations would accelerate the traffic recovery. Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe are expected to be the major destinations driving the demand," said Rajeshwar Burla, Group Head, Corporate Ratings at Icra.

"The yield per passenger is much higher for international sector both from aero and non-aero revenues perspective which is a positive for airport operators. This along with the increase in tariffs at some of the major airports will result in operating income (OI) growth of about 49-51% Y-o-Y in FY2023. While operating profitability is expected to improve sequentially in FY2023 to 29-30% from 18-19% in FY20," Burla added.

According to government estimates, passenger throughput in India (for both domestic and international) is expected to reach 410 million by 2024-25 from 300 million passengers in 2022-23.

Passenger throughput means the number of passengers forecast to pass through the airport in any given year.

