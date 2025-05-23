Indian airspace over Andaman and Nicobar Islands closed on May 23-24: Report

India has announced a brief closure of airspace over a region surrounding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea for planned air activity, set to take place for three hours each on May 23 and 24, according to a report by the Indian Express.

IE cited a recent Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by authorities, “no civilian aircraft will be permitted to operate in the designated airspace at any altitude during this period.”

(Mint could not independently verify the development)

The NOTAM, issued on the evening of May 16, does not specify the exact nature of the air activity, which is not a mandatory requirement, according to the report.

However, a review of previous NOTAMs related to military drills and weapons testing suggests that while some notices are vague, others provide more detailed descriptions.

The location and details of this particular notice have led to speculation that it may be related to a missile or weapons system test.