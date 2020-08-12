NEW DELHI: India’s ambassador to China, Vikram Misri on Wednesday met a senior official of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing and discussed the tensions long the along the Line of Actual Control border and its impact on bilateral ties.

“Ambassador @VikramMisri today met H.E. Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and briefed him on India’s stance vis-à-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh UT and overall bilateral relations," a Twitter post by the Indian embassy in China said.

Liu is considered as close to Chinese president Xi Jinping, according to a person familiar with the development.

The meeting comes after five rounds of talks at the level of senior commanders and three rounds of talks between diplomats have not yet been able to find a solution to the tensions between the two countries that spiked in May after multiple intrusions by Chinese troops into Ladakh.

Tensions were exacerbated by the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops in a violent clash in Galwan on 15 June. These were the first casualties in 45 years.

India has said that peace and tranquility on the border is the “basis of our bilateral relationship".

“Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated