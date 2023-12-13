India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has praised the launch of made-in-India bicycles at Walmart. The Indian envoy posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture of a blue-coloured bicycle, presumably at a Walmart outlet in the US, and noted that the bicycle was manufactured in Ludhiana by Hero Cycles.

In a post on X, Sandhu wrote, “Make in India, Make for the World! Delighted to witness the launch of Walmart 🇺🇸 first made in 🇮🇳 bicycles, manufactured by #HeroCycles #Ludhiana."

Walmart's push for Made in India cycles:

Walmart on Tuesday announced that the first Indian-made bicycles are hitting select stores in the country ahead of the festive season in the country. The initiative is part of the company's efforts to triple its exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027.

The US retail giant said in a statement that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hero Ecotech to expand the company's bicycle offerings. Hero Ecotech has designed a 'cruiser-style' bike with Concord branding, available in adult size men's and women's versions. The new cruisers, which will be sold in Walmart stores, have over 90 per cent of their raw materials sourced from India.

Walmart Executive Vice President, Sourcing, Andrea Albright while speaking about the push for India made cycles said, “India is well-positioned to support increased demand for products by Walmart customers, and we are excited about our partnership with Hero Ecotech. This collaboration furthers our work to strengthen resiliency in our global supply while contributing to economic growth worldwide."

Notably, Walmart had also launched the Walmart Vriddhi initiative in 2019, which aims to contribute to the Make in India initiative by empowering around 50,000 MSMEs by helping them modernise, scale and achieve their domestic and international ambitions, the US retail giant said in the statement today.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!