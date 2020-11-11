Indian-American Kash Patel named Chief of Staff to Acting US Defence Secretary

The Pentagon has announced that Indian-American Kash Patel has been named as the Chief of Staff to the Acting US Defence Secretary Chris Miller.

Kash Patel's appointment from the Pentagon comes a day after US President Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper and designated the National Counter Terrorism Center Director, Chris Miller, as the Acting Secretary of Defence.

Chris Miller took over the functions and responsibilities of the new role on 9 November, the Pentagon announced.

“Kash Patel, currently on the National Security Council staff, has been named by Acting Secretary Miller as his Chief of Staff," the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Indian-American replaced Jen Stewart, who had resigned earlier.

Acting Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Dr. James Anderson, Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security Joseph Kernan have submitted letters of resignation.

Also known as Kashyap Pramod Patel, the Indian-American had previously served as senior counsel for Counterterrorism at the House Permanent Select Committee, reports news agency PTI.

39-year-old Kash Patel was appointed as senior director of Counterterrorism Directorate of the National Security Council (NSC) in the White House back in June 2019.

Patel has his roots in Gujarat

New York-born Patel has his roots in Gujarat. However, his parents are from East Africa – mother from Tanzania and father from Uganda. They came to the US from Canada in 1970. The family moved to Queens in New York – which is often called as Little India -- in the late 70s.

After his schooling in New York and college in Richmond, Virginia, and law school in New York, Patel went to Florida where he was a state public defender for four years and then federal public defender for another four years.

From Florida, he moved to Washington DC as a terrorism prosecutor at the Department of Justice. Here he was an international terrorism prosecutor for about three and a half years. During this period, he worked on cases all over the world, in America in East Africa as well as in Uganda and Kenya.

While still employed by the Department of Justice, he went as a civilian to join Special Operations Command at the Department of Defence.

At the Pentagon, he sat as the Department of Justice's lawyer with Special Forces people and worked interagency collaborative targeting operations around the world.

After a year in this sensitive position, Congressman Davin Nunes, Chairman of the House Permanent Select on Intelligence Committee, pulled him as senior counsel on counterterrorism.

Over 20 Indian-Americans named in Biden's ARTs

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden has named over 20 Indian-Americans as members to his agency review teams (ARTs) that are responsible for evaluating the operations of the key federal agencies in the current administration to ensure smooth transfer of power.

At least three Indian Americans have been named as team leads to various ARTs.

Arun Majumdar from the prestigious Stanford University is the team lead for the Department of Energy ART. Rahul Gupta is the team lead for Office of National Drug Control Policy. Kiran Ahuja has been named Team Lead for Office of Personnel Management.

