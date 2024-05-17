Indian American lawmakers urge constructive dialogue on human rights with India, say lecturing Delhi unlikely to work
Indian American lawmakers have reiterated their commitment to addressing human rights issues in India, emphasizing that lecturing New Delhi is unlikely to be effective. Instead, they advocate for engaging in constructive conversations with Indian leadership to address these concerns, according to PTI.