Indian American lawmakers have reiterated their commitment to addressing human rights issues in India, emphasizing that lecturing New Delhi is unlikely to be effective. Instead, they advocate for engaging in constructive conversations with Indian leadership to address these concerns, according to PTI.

Congressman Ro Khanna told members of the Indian American community during the "Desi Decides" Summit of Indian American Impact that India was colonized for over 100 years. He said that when discussing human rights with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar or others, it's important to understand that coming in with a lecturing attitude won't be productive. Khanna said, "When they say that we've had colonial powers lecture us for hundreds of years, it is not going to be productive."

Khanna, co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, was joined by fellow Indian American lawmakers Shri Thanedar, Pramila Jayapal, and Ami Bera during a panel discussion moderated by ABC's national correspondent Zohreen Shah. The discussion included questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relations with the Muslim community.

Khanna stated that having a conversation with India, saying, "here are the imperfections in our democracy, what are the imperfections in your democracy, and how do we collectively advance democracy and human rights," is a more constructive approach.

Bera concurred with Khanna, adding that he had said the same to the Indian foreign minister. He said, "If India loses its secular nature, it changes who she is as a country and how the rest of the world views it." He emphasized the importance of a vibrant democracy and opposition, noting that a vibrant democracy must have freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the ability to push back. Bera said, "You're not really seeing a viable opposition party, or it's being dismantled."

Jayapal echoed the sentiments of Bera and Khanna, adding, "We have to be able to critique our own country's imperfections and any other country's imperfections. That's our job in Congress. We shouldn't lecture, but we do have to think about all of the United States' interests. India is an important partner for us, economically and because of regional and global dynamics."

Jayapal said it is also important for us to think about our values. "Just like we criticize the Chinese government for the treatment of Uyghurs, we have to also look at what's happening in India and call attention to it." She acknowledged being called a bad Indian for raising these issues but stated she is not backing away from that because those are the values of the United States.

Thanedar advocated for a strong India-US relationship, stating, "We need a strong US-India relationship. India historically has played both sides, Russia and the US. But it's time for India to commit to a strong friendship with the United States." He added that the US has to recognize India's power, its economic power, and that the later remains the best solution to counteract China's aggression. Thanedar said, "I'm working on a strong India-US relationship."

(With inputs from PTI)

