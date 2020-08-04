Indian-Americans to celebrate Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony

“Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Tableau will go around the US Capitol Hill marking the beginning of the historic Temple construction at the holiest site for billion strong Hindus around the World," a statement issued by the community leaders here said. The Hindu Mandir Executives’ Conference and Hindu Mandir Priests’ Conference have also called for a virtual collective national prayer across America to rejoice the upcoming Shree Ram Mandir Poojan at Ayodhya. Similarly in the city of New York as well, Hindu community leaders have decided to celebrate the historic occasion.