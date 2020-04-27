Indian among world's top five military spenders in 2019: SIPRI

NEW DELHI : The US, China and India were three among the world’s top five biggest military spenders of 2019, with two Asian countries making it among the top three for the first time, said the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in new data released early Monday.

The three countries join Russia and Saudi Arabia to make the top five list of military spenders in world accounting for 62% of the global spend on military equipment and hardware that rose to almost $ 2 trillion globally in 2019, up 3.6 % from 2018, a statement from the Sweden based research institute said.

“This is the first time that two Asian states have featured among the top three military spenders," SIPRI said in its statement.

“India’s tensions and rivalry with both Pakistan and China are among the major drivers for its increased military spending,’ said Siemon T. Wezeman, SIPRI Senior Researcher.

“The total ( spend) for 2019 represents an increase of 3.6 % from 2018 and the largest annual growth in spending since 2010," the statement said, adding that “global military spending in 2019 represented 2.2 % of the global gross domestic product (GDP), which equates to approximately $249 per person."

“This is the highest level of spending since the 2008 global financial crisis and probably represents a peak in expenditure," said Nan Tian, a SIPRI researcher.

In Asia, India and China topped the list of military spenders with India’s spending growing by 6.8 % and touching $71.1 billion outpacing Japan’s ($47.6 billion) and South Korea’s ($43.9 billion).

China’s military expenditure reached $261 billion in 2019, a 5.1 % increase compared with 2018.

Globally, it is the US that is driving the growth in military sales, with spending increasing by 5.3 % to $732 billion accounting for 38% of the global spend.

“The recent growth in US military spending is largely based on a perceived return to competition between the great powers,’ says Pieter D. Wezeman, Senior Researcher at SIPRI.

The average military spending burden was 1.4 % of GDP for countries in the Americas, 1.6 % for Africa, 1.7 % for Asia and Oceania and for Europe and 4.5 % for the Middle East, the SIPRI statement added.

