NEW DELHI : Senior military commanders of India and China who met on Sunday to resolve the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and arrive at an agreement on one of many friction points — the Hot Springs area — have ended their discussions, a person familiar with the matter said.

There were no further details available of the talks that took place on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Moldo.

The discussions come after at least two recent incidents of intrusions by Chinese soldiers into Indian territory in Barahoti in Uttarakhand and in Arunachal Pradesh. They were to focus on disengagement of troops from Hot Springs area.

Disengagement of troops had taken place earlier this year from Pangong Tso lake and Gogra Post. Should the two sides agree to disengagement from Hot Springs, the focus will then shift to de-escalation ie pulling back of the tens of thousands of troops that the two countries have amassed along the borders during their nearly 17 month long stand off.

India and China currently have around 50,000 to 60,000 troops each along the LAC. The focus could also be on new norms for patrolling in the areas that the two sides have disengaged from as well as discussions on other friction points like the Depsang Plains and Demchok.

On Saturday, speaking at the India Today Conclave, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development along the disputed border to sustain the large-scale deployment were matters of concern.

The building of infrastructure “means that they (China) are there to stay," the army chief said.

“We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," he said.

Naravane added that if Chinese troops continue to stay there through the second winter, it “definitely mean that we will be in a kind of LoC situation though not an active LoC as is there on the western front." He was referring to Indian troops keeping their current positions on heights with temperatures falling to minus 30 degrees Celsius.

