Indian Army issues first statement after officer 'assaults' SpiceJet staffer at Srinagar airport: ‘Fully committed to…’

The Indian Army on Sunday issued a statement after the video of an army officer assaulting SpiceJet airline staffers at Srinagar International Airport went viral, and said that it is fully committed to maintaining discipline in civil spaces.

Advertisement

"This issue has come to the notice of the Indian Army, and we are awaiting the conclusion of the pending investigation. The Indian Army is fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country," said the Army in a statement.

SpiceJet said a senior Army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport on July 26.

Lt Colonel Singh, who is currently posted at the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, was to board a SpiceJet flight to Delhi when the incident took place.

An FIR has been registered with the local police and the airline has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations.

Advertisement

"Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," the SpiceJet statement said.

SpiceJet writes to civil aviation ministry SpiceJet said it has also written to the civil aviation ministry, apprising them about the "murderous assault" on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger.

The airline also said that it has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.

What exactly happened? — A senior Army officer was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg.

— According to the airline, he was informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges.

Advertisement

— The passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols, the airline said.

Also Read | IAF officer alleging assault actually started it? CCTV footage throws new twist

— He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official. At the gate, the airline said the passenger grew increasingly aggressive.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Iltija Mufti also demanded action against the officer.

“How dare this Army officer launch a murderous assault on employees at Srinagar airport simply for refusing excess cabin luggage? His demonic rage left one of the victims with a spinal fracture.”