The Indian Army released the admit cards for the recruitment examination next batch of Agniveer on Wednesday. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit cards will be available for download till 8 April.

The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) for Agniveer recruitment will be conducted by the Indian Army from April 17 to April 26.

“Admit Card for Agniveer general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from 05 April till 08 April, and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards", reads the official website.

Here's how to download admit cards:

Go to the official website of the Indian Army- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the notifications tab

3. A link will be visible regarding the admit cards of Agniveer recruitment

4. Click on the link and enter the credentials

5. Check your admit cards and download it for future reference.