Indian Army Agniveer exam admit cards out, here's how to download1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:24 PM IST
- The Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) for Agniveer recruitment will be conducted by the Indian Army from April 17 to April 26
The Indian Army released the admit cards for the recruitment examination next batch of Agniveer on Wednesday. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit cards from the official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit cards will be available for download till 8 April.
