Indian Army Agniveer recruitment: Registration for Agnipath Scheme ending soon – Check last date to apply, other details

Indian Army had announced the online registration process for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme 2025 last month.

Advertisement

The online registration began on March 12, 2025 and the last date to apply is April 10, 2025.

In a post on social media platform X, Directorate General of Recruiting - Indian Army said: “Join the Indian Army as an Agniveer and embark on a journey of honor, discipline, and growth.”

“Through the Agnipath Scheme, you serve the nation and embark on a journey that empowers you with: World-class training, leadership & teamwork skills that last a lifetime, a chance to serve & protect the nation, financial security & career opportunities for a bright future,” it also said. “Last Date to Apply: 10th April 2025”

Aspiring candidates should visit the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/Authentication.aspx to check the important details about the Agniveer recruitment scheme.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, the Agniveers are recruited by the Indian Army for four years. They wiil be recruited for posts – Agniveer Technical, Agniveer General Duty, Sepoy Pharma, Agniveer Clerk, Havildar, Nursing Assistant, Junior Commissioned Officer.

Read More

Agniveer Selection Process The selection process for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme 2025 comprises of two phases.

Phase 1 involves online Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

After online registration, candidates will appear for an online computer-based Common Entrance Examination at designated centers.

Through the CEE candidates will be shortlisted for Phase 2.

Phase 2 involves physical and medical tests.

Age Limit The candidates with age from 17-and-half years till 21 years can apply for the Agniveer recruitment scheme.

Education Eligibility Rules Agniveer General Duty: Class 10th with 45% must be there and in each subject 33% must be there. The candidates with LMV Driving license will be more preferred for the Driver Requirements. Advertisement

Agniveer Technical: Candidate who qualifies in Intermediate with Science faculty. The 50% in total and 40% in each subject is needed.

OR

10th qualify student with 50% in total and 40% in Science, English, Maths with two years of ITI Technical training.

Agniveer Office Assistant: 12th Qualify in any faculty with 60% marks in total and 50% marks in every subject. Getting 50% in English and Accounts is compulsory.

Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass: 10th pass with 33% in every subject

Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass: 8th pass with 33% in every subject