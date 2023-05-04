Army ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed in J&K

An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday. Two pilots onboard have suffered injuries but are safe.
According to the report, three officials were onboard the helicopter. According to media report, the two pilots on board received injuries, but are safe. Search operation is underway.
The crash site was located in the hill district's Marwah area, the officials told Hindustan Times. Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said the rescue operation began soon after they got the information about the accident. A defence spokesperson also confirmed about the launch of search operation and further details are awaited.
There has been no information about the cause of helicopter crash, till now. However, the Jammu and Kashmir has been experiencing harsh weather with low visibility for last one week.
(This is a breaking story, refresh for more updates)
