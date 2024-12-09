The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday averted a major terror incident after recovering an IED on National Highway-1.

The Chinar Corp of the Indian Army said that the IED was recovered on National Highway-1 near Palhalan, Baramulla.

“Chinar Warriors and J&K Police averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED on National Highway-1 near Palhalan, Baramulla. The Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” said Chinar Corps.

Meanwhile, following the suspicious movement of three persons, security forces on Sunday launched a search operation in the Hiranagar town area of Kathua district.

Since Sunday night, a joint operation has been carried out to search the area in collaboration with the Army, Special Operations Group (SOG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other agencies, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Shobhit Saxena.

In a separate incident, two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries inside a police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Sunday morning, police said. According to Udhampur police, an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident.

Last week, a terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dachhigam forest area of Srinagar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials in Srinagar said that security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachhigam, which turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on a search party.

The security personnel retaliated, and a terrorist was neutralised in the exchange of fire, the Army said.