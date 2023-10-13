Indian Army averts major 3-cylinder IED attack on Srinagar-Kupwara Highway

“A major IED attack on the Srinagar-Kupwara Highway was averted today near Handwara. A High-powered IED connected with three 10-kilogram LPG Cylinders was spotted by an alert Road Opening Party near Langait. The IED was planted on the National Highway that connects Kupwara with Srinagar. Almost 1000 civil vehicles and 200 defence vehicles crossed the spot where IED was planted. The IED was detected by the column of an Air Defence Unit present in the area," the Army said.