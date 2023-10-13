Hello User
Indian Army averts major 3-cylinder IED attack on Srinagar-Kupwara Highway

Indian Army averts major 3-cylinder IED attack on Srinagar-Kupwara Highway

Anwesha Mitra

Indian Army averts major IED attack on Srinagar-Kupwara Highway

Police said the two terrorists were active in south Kashmir and were involved in series of attacks and killings.

The Indian Army averted a major IED attack on the Srinagar-Kupwara Highway on Friday.

“A major IED attack on the Srinagar-Kupwara Highway was averted today near Handwara. A High-powered IED connected with three 10-kilogram LPG Cylinders was spotted by an alert Road Opening Party near Langait. The IED was planted on the National Highway that connects Kupwara with Srinagar. Almost 1000 civil vehicles and 200 defence vehicles crossed the spot where IED was planted. The IED was detected by the column of an Air Defence Unit present in the area," the Army said.

More to come…

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 07:28 PM IST
