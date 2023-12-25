Brigade Commander asked to join formal inquiry after three civilian deaths in J&K, says Indian Army sources
The Indian Army attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians, sources told news agency ANI.
The Indian Army attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians, sources told news agency ANI on Monday. The Brigadier was attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.
