The Indian Army attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians, sources told news agency ANI on Monday. The Brigadier was attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.

"The Indian Army has attached the Brigade Commander of the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles in a formal inquiry related to the death of three civilians…," sources were quoted as saying. "The inquiry will also look into the recurrent loss of own troops in terrorist attacks in the area of responsibility of the officer in recent times," the Indian Army sources added.

The inquiry is being conducted by the Army to investigate the death of three civilians who were in Army custody after the Dera ki Gali attack in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Four soldiers were killed in the attack.

Day later, terrorists ambushed two Army vehicle, killed four more soldiers. Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on December 23.

The statement by the sources came after Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the Rajouri-Poonch sector on Monday to review the security situation in the area even as a Brigadier has been attached for a Staff Court of Inquiry.

"General Manoj Pande visited the Poonch sector and was given an update on the prevalent security situation. He interacted with commanders on the ground, exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges, Indian Army said on X.

Around two to three major attacks have taken place in the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles area in recent times and a change of command is likely, ANI reported.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps, which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.

In the light of the terror attacks, the Army is likely to take action and give charge to officers who have dealt with situations in areas where multiple attacks on troops have taken place in this sector.

The Indian Army is also further strengthening its preparedness on the Line of Control and the International Border from where these terrorists have been trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

