Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, pilot killed1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one of the pilots, official sources said
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one of the pilots, official sources said.
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one of the pilots, official sources said.