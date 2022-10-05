Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, pilot killed

Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, pilot killed

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

  • A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one of the pilots, official sources said

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh killing one of the pilots, official sources said.

