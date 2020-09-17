Indian army chief arrived in Srinagar on a two day visit to Kashmir

An Indian army statement said Naravane proceeded to “undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LC) in North Kashmir," soon after his arrival. “During his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan ceasefire violations," the statement said. “He also commended use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids from POJK (Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) in the recent past," it said.