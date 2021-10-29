The Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday asked the National Defence Academy (NDA) cadets to welcome women cadets with the same sense of fairness and professionalism as the country's armed forces are known for across the world. Naravane was speaking during a passing out parade of the 141th course at the NDA in Pune.

"As we open gates of NDA for women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play and professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over," the Army Chief said.

#WATCH | As we open portals of NDA to women cadets, I expect you all to welcome them with the same sense of fair play & professionalism as Indian armed forces are known for the world over: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane at passing out Parade of 141st Course of NDA in Pune pic.twitter.com/q9Rf6HpTRH — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

General Naravane also spoke about the significance of all three forces--Air Force-Navy and Army working together.

"No single service in itself can fight and win modern wars. The bonds you have found here need to be continuously nurtured not just in social but in the professional arena also," he said.

Besides, he encouraged the young cadets to gain knowledge continuously even after passing out from the academy in order to deal with the changing nature of wars.

"New developments in niche technologies are transforming the very character of war ...Therefore it is very important that you keep yourself abreast of these changes through regular professional education," Naravane added.

This year, in August, the Supreme Court allowed women to appear for the NDA exam. Calling it "gender discrimination," the court had slammed the Indian Army for not allowing the women to appear for the exam.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Kush Kalra which sought a direction to the concerned authorities to allow eligible female candidates to appear for examination and train at the NDA.

