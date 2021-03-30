NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane hs said that India has “not lost out on any territory" in the months-long military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

“We are where we were," he said, after the worst border conflict between the two giant neighbours in decades that began in May 2020.

Naravane made the remarks to ANI news agency in an interview on Tuesday.

“I think that firstly we have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started. As a result of this agreement, which has been reached on the principle of mutual and equal security, I think that’s how we should look at this whole disengagement process that it serves the interest of both the countries to have a very stable LAC (Line of Actual Control), with less chances of any confrontation taking place. That should be the larger viewpoint," Naravane said. The agreement referred to was one reached last month under which India and China moved back troops from one of the most contentious friction points in eastern Ladakh – ie Pangong Tso lake.

“Not an inch (of territory) has been lost, that’s right," Naravane said echoing a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Parliament. The comments come against the backdrop of the opposition frequently attacking the Modi government for “letting China acquire Indian territory."

On the disengagement plan, Naravane said that after the ninth round of Corps Commander level talks in early February, an agreement was reached to move away from the friction areas in a phased manner.

“Tenth February onwards, the disengagement started and went as per plan. From the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso and Kailash range, people have gone to their nearest permanent locations," he said. This had reduced the chances of miscalculation which could have taken place due to face-to-face deployment of the Indian and Chinese troops.

“Now there is relative peace and tranquility along the LAC," he said.

While the two countries have moved their troops back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake disagreement persists over the pull back of troops from other friction areas like Depsang Plains, Hot Springs and Gogra Post. India has said that only a complete withdrawal of Chinese troops from all points of conflict would be acceptable.

The face-off, which began in late April-May May last year, led to a bloody clash in the Galwan Valley on the night of 15 June, that resulted in casualties on both sides. This was the first time in more than four decades that lives had been lost along the India-China border.

