At the trailer launch event of 'Sam Bahadur,' Vicky Kaushal discussed the challenges he faced while portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the movie.

The Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday attended the trailer launch event of the movie 'Sam Bahadur,' starring Vicky Kaushal in Delhi.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the main roles.

As reported by ANI, at the trailer launch event, Vicky Kaushal discussed the significant challenges he faced while portraying Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the movie.

Vicky said, “When she (Meghna Gulzar) first mentioned the script to me while we were filming 'Raazi,' I searched for him and checked how he looked because I had heard a lot about him from my mother and father but had never seen how Sam Manekshaw looked."

Within the movie, Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of India's celebrated war hero and the inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Kaushal noted that this is the toughest role he has played till now. "Not just how he talks and how he walks but because of the kind of man he was a lot of effort was needed. And I must say, how I looked in the film, it's truly a team effort and massive research work done by Meghna," ANI quoted him as saying.

"To the Indian army, to our nation and its people, it is our honour to present a glimpse of the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw," wrote Meghna Gulzar on X.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer depicted Vicky Kaushal, in the character of Sam Manekshaw, in a resolute and commanding portrayal as he interacts with numerous prominent leaders.

“Sam Bahadur," produced by RSVP Movies, features Sanya Malhotra in the role of Sam Manekshaw's wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh portraying the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

The screenplay for the film has been crafted by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava, and Gulzar. The movie is set to hit theatres on December 1.

