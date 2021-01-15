Indian Army Chief says China, Pak shouldn't test our patience

On the occasion of 73rd Army Day, Army Chief MM Naravane speaking about tensions with China said "no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience."

While delivering a speech at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi, he said, You all are aware of ongoing tension with China on northern borders. Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo on borders, a befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of the bravehearts of Galwan would not go in vain.

He added, "We are committed to finding the resolution of our disputes through discussions and political efforts but no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience,"

The Army chief also talked about the growing tension on the Indo-Pak border and noting that the number of ceasefire violations went up by 44% last year, he says "shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan."

"Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory," Naravane added. Last year, the Indian Army eliminated over 200 terrorists near LoC and in counter-terrorism operations

"The Army is taking concrete steps towards its modernisation. Under emergency and fast-track schemes, Army procured equipment worth about ₹5,000 crores and signed contracts worth ₹13,000 crores in the last year under capital procurement," he added.

During the Army Day parade today, the Indian Army showcases different types of tanks and missile systems

Modi, Kovid extend wishes to the soldiers

On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to Indian soldiers and their families.

President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.

He took to Twitter to say, on Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and said that India's strong and courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.

Modi tweeted in Hindi, our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen









