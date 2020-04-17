Indian army chief slams Pakistan for exporting terror as world focuses on covid

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday came down heavily on Pakistan for "exporting terror" at a time when the world was struggling to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Naravane is on a visit to Kashmir, a region where Pakistan has been violating a ceasefire agreed to by India and Pakistan in 2003 in recent weeks. Earlier this week, India lodged a strong protest against the killing of four civilians in Kashmir in “unprovoked firing" with Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI news agency, Naravane said the world's attention was focussed on containing the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. India too was doing its bit by sending medical teams to countries like Nepal and the Maldives. But “Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn’t augur well," he was quoted as saying.

“It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the pandemic our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us," Naravane added.

Worldwide the number of covid-19 cases has touched the 2.16 million mark with 145,000 deaths so far.

Lending support to Naravane’s statement was a Twitter post of the Jammu and Kashmir police which said: “Two #terrorists killed in an encounter in #Dachan area of #Kishtwar. #Police #Army and #CRPF forces were deployed in the difficult terrain on a tip off. Two #weapons have been recovered from the killed #terrorists.“

Earlier this month, the Indian Army killed five terrorists who were infiltrating into India in Kashmir’s Keran sector. Five Indian Army commandos were also killed in the operation.

New Delhi believes that Pakistani troops fire on Indian positions to divert attention from groups of terrorists infiltrating into India. Pakistan denies that it facilitates the entry on terrorists into India with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of not adhering to the 2003 ceasefire pact.

Share Via