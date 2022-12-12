Indian Army, Chinese PLA involved in a skirmish at LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of India's Arunachal Pradesh state on 9 December, ANI said in a report on Monday, citing sources.
The face-off on Friday resulted in minor injuries to a few soldiers on both sides, the report added. “As a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," according to sources cited by ANI.
“In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," according to the sour
An Indian foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. There are areas along the border where India and China have differing perceptions of the LAC. Due to both sides undertaking patrolling upto their respective perceptions of the LAC, transgressions do occur.
Both countries signed a Border Defence Cooperation Agreement on 23rd October, 2013, seeking to facilitate ways and means to implement border defence cooperation; measures to facilitate contacts and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the border defence forces as well as procedures to be followed where there is no common understanding of the Line of Actual Control. The Agreement strengthens maintenance of stability on the border and adds to existing instruments to ensure peace and stability on our borders.
*With inputs from agencies
