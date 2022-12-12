Indian Army, Chinese PLA involved in a skirmish at LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

Both countries signed a Border Defence Cooperation Agreement on 23rd October, 2013, seeking to facilitate ways and means to implement border defence cooperation; measures to facilitate contacts and to enhance understanding and cooperation between the border defence forces as well as procedures to be followed where there is no common understanding of the Line of Actual Control. The Agreement strengthens maintenance of stability on the border and adds to existing instruments to ensure peace and stability on our borders.

