Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead

Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 08:55 AM IST
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information
Kathua: The Indian Army Dhruv chopper crash-landed at Lakhanpur in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in which one pilot lost his life while two sustained injuries.
"Two pilots have received grievous injuries. They have been evacuated and rushed to Military Base Hospital nearby," Mishra said.
"One of the injured pilots succumbed to his injuries," he added.
