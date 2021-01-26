OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead
Picture for representation. A file photo of Dhruv chopper.
Picture for representation. A file photo of Dhruv chopper.

Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 08:55 AM IST ANI

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information

Kathua: The Indian Army Dhruv chopper crash-landed at Lakhanpur in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in which one pilot lost his life while two sustained injuries.

Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi wishes Mexican President speedy recovery from Covid-19

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh

Republic Day: Jawans march with Indian tricolor in snowclad Ladakh

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Google captures vibrant Indian heritage with a doodle

Republic day: Google doodle captures vibrant heritage of India

2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
File photo. Picture for representation.

Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Kashmir Valley

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST

"Two pilots have received grievous injuries. They have been evacuated and rushed to Military Base Hospital nearby," Mishra said.

"One of the injured pilots succumbed to his injuries," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout