Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead

Indian Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kshmir's Kathua, one pilot dead1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information
Kathua: The Indian Army Dhruv chopper crash-landed at Lakhanpur in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in which one pilot lost his life while two sustained injuries.
Kathua: The Indian Army Dhruv chopper crash-landed at Lakhanpur in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in which one pilot lost his life while two sustained injuries.
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information.
Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalinder Mishra confirmed this information.
"Two pilots have received grievous injuries. They have been evacuated and rushed to Military Base Hospital nearby," Mishra said.
"One of the injured pilots succumbed to his injuries," he added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.