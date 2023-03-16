Indian Army chopper crashes near Mandala Hills area of Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Army chopper crashes near Mandala Hills area of Arunachal Pradesh1 min read . 02:26 PM IST
A search operation is currently underway for the pilots.
A search operation is currently underway for the pilots.
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place at around 9:15 am and a search operation is currently underway for the pilots.
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place at around 9:15 am and a search operation is currently underway for the pilots.
“An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," said Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati.
“An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," said Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati.
More to come…
More to come…