Indian Army commissions first batch of 5 women officers in artillery regiment

1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:18 PM IST ANI
One of the officers speaks to the media as the Indian Army has inducted five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery after they successfully completed their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
According to officials, these young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle rocket, medium, field and surveillance and target acquisition (SATA) and equipment in challenging conditions.

The women being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also commissioned into the Artillery), the Indian army said.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along Northern borders and the other two in challenging locations in the Western Theatre, they said. 

