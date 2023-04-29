Indian Army commissions first batch of 5 women officers in artillery regiment

Indian Army commissions first batch of 5 women officers in artillery regiment1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:18 PM IST
According to officials, these young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle rocket, medium, field and surveillance and target acquisition (SATA) and equipment in challenging conditions.
Five Women Officers on Saturday joined the Regiment of Artillery after the successful completion of training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, the Indian army said.
