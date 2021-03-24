The Army on Tuesday said it has concluded a contract for procurement of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 different types.

For nearly 10 years, the Army was reeling under a shortage of medals from the market as it was grappling with a short supply.

"Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types," the Army said in a tweet.

#Information



Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/piID0UxNxA — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 23, 2021

"The procurement has enabled Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," it added.

Officials said though there was no shortage of medals for gallantry awardees, there was short supply for the medals to be conferred on personnel awarded for other achievements.

The shortage even forced soldiers to buy duplicate ones from the market.

