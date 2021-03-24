Indian Army concludes contract for procurement of 17.27 lakh service medals

Indian Army concludes contract for procurement of 17.27 lakh service medals1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
For nearly 10 years, the Army was reeling under a shortage of medals from the market as it was grappling with a short supply.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For nearly 10 years, the Army was reeling under a shortage of medals from the market as it was grappling with a short supply.
The Army on Tuesday said it has concluded a contract for procurement of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 different types.
The Army on Tuesday said it has concluded a contract for procurement of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 different types.
For nearly 10 years, the Army was reeling under a shortage of medals from the market as it was grappling with a short supply.
For nearly 10 years, the Army was reeling under a shortage of medals from the market as it was grappling with a short supply.
"Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types," the Army said in a tweet.
"The procurement has enabled Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," it added.
Officials said though there was no shortage of medals for gallantry awardees, there was short supply for the medals to be conferred on personnel awarded for other achievements.
The shortage even forced soldiers to buy duplicate ones from the market.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.