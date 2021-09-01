Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Army contingent to participate in Exercise ZAPAD 2021

Indian Army contingent to participate in Exercise ZAPAD 2021

An Indian Army contingent at Taraz International Airport. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan and execute this exercise

NEW DELHI : A 200 member contingent of Indian Army will participate in Exercise ZAPAD 2021, a Multi Nation exercise being held at Nizhniy in  Russia from 3-16 September, a statement from the Indian army said on Wednesday. 

“ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre level exercises of Russian Armed Forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists. Over a dozen countries from Eurasian and South Asian Region will participate in this signature event," the statement said.  

“The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan and execute this exercise," it said. 

“The Indian contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule which encompasses all facets of conventional operations including mechanised, airborne and heliborne, counter terrorism, combat conditioning and firing," it added. 

In all, 17 countries are participating in ZAPAD including Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India and Belarus. Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are observers at the exercises.  

In all, 17 countries are participating in ZAPAD including Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India and Belarus. Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are observers at the exercises.  

