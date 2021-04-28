Indian Army converts Base Hospital into Covid-19 facility; sets up 650 more beds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Army on Wednesday informed that it converted its Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) into a Covid-19 hospital to provide "extensive" medical assistance due to the surge in cases. In a tweet, the Indian Army said at the start of the second wave, the Base Hospital catered for 340 Covid-19 beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. It later expanded the capacity to 650 beds of which 450 will be oxygenated by April 30, Friday.

The Indian Army on Wednesday informed that it converted its Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) into a Covid-19 hospital to provide "extensive" medical assistance due to the surge in cases. In a tweet, the Indian Army said at the start of the second wave, the Base Hospital catered for 340 Covid-19 beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. It later expanded the capacity to 650 beds of which 450 will be oxygenated by April 30, Friday.

"One such facility has been created at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment BHDC where the entire hospital has been converted into a Covid hospital. At the start of the current COVID wave, the Base Hospital catered for 340 COVID beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated," it added. The Army said will also add 35 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds by April 29.

"A plan was quickly put in place to expand the capacity to 650 COVID beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by 30 April 2021. The Intensive Care Unit ICU is also being enhanced from 12 beds to 35 ICU beds by 29 April 2021," the Army wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the Army has claimed that by the second week of June it will add 900 more oxygenated beds. It further said that a new Covid-19 OPD under a specialist medical team is functioning round the clock for efficient patient management.

According to the Army, "New medical team examines approximately 500 patients on a daily basis and appropriate medical advice is rendered. In another initiative, a COVID tele-consultancy & Information Management Cell under a senior officer is functioning 24 x 7 rendering medical advice". On average, the Cell receives 1,200-1,300 calls daily, the Army claimed.

Besides, the Indian Army also posted the helpline numbers for any medical help. One can contact at these given numbers: 011-25683580; 011-25683585; 011-25683581; 37176 (through Army Line) to get any Covid-19-related medical help, the Indian Army added in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the CDS briefed the PM that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities in the proximity of their present place of residence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}