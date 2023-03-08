While much has been said about Jawaharlal Nehru's ‘erroneous’ decision to negotiate a ceasefire in Kashmir after independence, recent reports suggest there's more to the story. Correspondence with then commander-in-chief, General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher warns of fatigue among the Indian troops and an urgent need for the conflict to end in Kashmir.

According to a report by The Guardian, classified letters indicate that Nehru was urged to take the decision by his most senior general. “Army personnel evince two weaknesses, lack of training in the junior leaders, tiredness and ennui in the other ranks … In brief, the army needs respite for leave, training, and vitalising," Bucher wrote in a missive dated November 28, 1948.

He opined that an “overall military decision was no longer possible", prompting a concerned response from the Prime Minister. While Nehru touched upon the 'likelihood of war taking place with Pakistan' and the neighbouring country's plans to bomb Indian positions in the coming weeks, Bucher pushed for a 'political approach to the problem'.

“Fascinating," opined Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, sharing the report on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling BJP has repeatedly referred to Nehru's many ‘blunders’ while handling Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India. In October 2022 as the region marked its 75th year since accession party leaders had also demanded an apology from the Congress, insisting that PM Modi had corrected his predecessor's mistakes.

“If a timely action was taken, then there would be no part of the state under Pakistan’s occupation. The Congress since then spread lies and suppressed truth about the issue. Nehru then took an ‘internal issue’ to the United Nations, making Pakistan a party," party leader Gaurav Bhatia had alleged. He had also denounced Nehru for floating the idea of plebiscite.

“Seven decades were lost due to these Nehruvian blunders and India paid a heavy price…finally history took a turn in 2019 when India First was the only guiding principle," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted.

