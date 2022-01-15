Indian Army Day 2022: Celebrated on January 15, this day marks an important event commemorating the bravery shown by the soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share heartfelt messages on the occasion of Army Day.

Extending best wishes on Army Day, he tweeted "to the courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety"

Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety. pic.twitter.com/UwvmbVD1hq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

“Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well", PM Modi tweeted.

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises on Saturday informed that to celebrate Army Day, a Monumental National Flag, which is the world's largest national flag made of Khadi fabric, will be put to a grand public display along the India - Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer.

The Monumental National Flag will be displayed at Longewala which was the center stage of the historic battle between India and Pakistan in 1971.

The Monumental National Flag, which symbolizes the collective spirit of Indian-ness and the heritage artisanal craft of Khadi, has been conceptualized and prepared by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 75 years of Independence.

The flag measures 225 feet long, 150 feet wide and weighs (approx.) 1400 KG. It took 49 days for 70 Khadi artisans to prepare this flag. Making of the Monumental National Flag has created nearly 3500 man-hours of additional work for Khadi artisans and allied workers.

A whopping 4500 meters of hand-spun, hand-woven Khadi cotton bunting has been used in making the flag which covers a total area of 33, 750 square feet. The Ashok Chakra in the flag measures a diameter of 30 feet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.