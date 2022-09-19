Indian Army decides to hold next year's Army Day parade in Southern Command area

Parade, the word evokes emotion in every Indian. The emotion of pride, gratitude and respect. Indian Armed Forces provide us ample opportunities to witness the beautiful marching soldiers, presenting their regiments and the 'state of the art' defense system of the country. The parade is an important element of Army Day celebrations on 15 January and this year the Indian Army has decided to shift the location of the Army Day Parade from the national capital to an area in southern command.

