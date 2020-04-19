New Delhi: A woman Indian Army Medical Officer tested positive for Coronavirus at Dehradun on Saturday, taking the total cases in the force to nine, source said.

The Indian Army said that contact tracing is going on. "All primary contacts at Dehradun are under home quarantine. One officer who traveled with her has tested negative. Rest of the contacts will be tested between day 5 and 14 of contact with her," said Indian Army.

Earlier, Indian Army had reported eight positive coronavirus virus cases.

"We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment," Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had said on Friday.

