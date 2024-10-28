Indian Army dog Phantom killed in anti-terrorists operation in Jammu & Kashmir: ‘His courage will never be forgotten’

Indian Army dog, Phantom, died on Monday after terrorists fired upon an Army convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector in the morning. The White Knight Corps took to social media on Monday to inform about the Army dog's demise.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero—a valiant #IndianArmy Dog, #Phantom," the White Knight Corps posted on X.

"As our troops were closing in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten," the White Knight Corps said.

It was a Belgium Malinois, born onMay 25, 2020, news agency ANI reported.

The Army further informed that in the ongoing operation, one terrorist was "neutralized and warlike stores have been recovered thus far".

Terrorists opened fire at an Army convoy Monday morning, targeting an ambulance, in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu region, following which special forces and NSG commandos launched an operation killing one of the attackers, officials said.

In a first, the Army also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site near the Assan temple in Jogwan village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bhattal area of Khour, the officials told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three terrorists were believed to be spotted near Assan Mandir in the Battal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor.

"They fired some rounds on the Army Ambulance," J-K police was quoted by ANI as saying.

The area was cordoned off and the J-K police and security forces launched a joint search operation. "Swift retaliation by Army troops foiled the attack attempt," said White Knight Corps.

"Terrorists fired upon a convoy near #Asan, #Sunderbani Sector, targeting Army vehicles in the morning. Swift retaliation by own troops ensured foiling of the attempt ensuring no injuries. The area has been cordoned off, and a search operation to neutralize the terrorists is ongoing," posted White Knight Corps on X.

