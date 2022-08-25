Indian Army soldiers donated blood and saved the life of a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain who was captured in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain was caught by the security forces at the Line of Control near the Jammu region, according to news agency ANI.

The captured terrorist, who came here to serve Pakistani Army colonel in sponsoring terror attacks within the Indian territory, is a resident of Sabzot village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Kotli district. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at an Army medical facility and is in better condition after the Indian Army doctors saved his life.

"I was sent here with three to four other terrorists. We were paid money by a Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudhary to carry out an attack called 'fidayeen' on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC," Hussian told news agency ANI.

However, the captured terrorist received a bullet injury while his accomplices escaped from the spot.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around ₹30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

As he recovers, Hussain also informed that he also came here in 2016, but remain unsuccessful in attacking the Army soldiers.

Meanwhile, Army doctor Rajeev Nair stated that Hussain was brought here in critical condition, but his life is saved now, and will take several weeks to completely recover from his bullet wounds.

The doctor was further asked if he found it ironic to save the life of a terrorist who crossed the LoC to attack the Indian Army.

He replied, "For us, everyone who comes here is a patient. Being a doctor, it is our primary job to save the life of our patients. We have made the same effort to save his life that we would have made for soldiers or others. Our Indian soldiers even donated his blood and saved his life. This is their valor."

"He (captured terrorist) is still bed-ridden and the Indian soldiers are feeding him to recover," Dr. Nair added.

The Indian Army captured the Pakistani terrorist on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)