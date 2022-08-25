Indian Army donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K, saved his life2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 01:52 PM IST
Pakistani terrorist, Tabarak Hussain was caught by the security forces at the Line of Control near the Jammu region.
Pakistani terrorist, Tabarak Hussain was caught by the security forces at the Line of Control near the Jammu region.
Listen to this article
Indian Army soldiers donated blood and saved the life of a Pakistani terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain who was captured in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain was caught by the security forces at the Line of Control near the Jammu region, according to news agency ANI.