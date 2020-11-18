Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Indian Army establishes living facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh
Leh: IAF fighter jet flies in the backdrop of Himalayan mountain range, amid the prolonged India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, in Leh district, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI28-09-2020_000069B)

Indian Army establishes living facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST PTI

  • Eastern Ladakh sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November.

LEH : The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday.

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

The Army said that apart from smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitats with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Troops in frontline are accommodated in heated tents as per tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater for any emergent requirements," it said.

The region sees temperature dipping to minus 30-40 degrees Celsius and experiences up to 40 feet of snowfall after the month of November. In addition, road access to the region also get affected for a brief period of time, it said.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector," the Army said.

India and China are locked in a military standoff since early May in eastern Ladakh. PTI AB SMN SMN

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.