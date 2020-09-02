Indian Army foils 3 attempts by China to change LAC status quo

On Tuesday, brigade commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army met in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC to defuse tensions after Chinese troops attempted to intrude into Indian territory on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. In New Delhi, the spike in tensions—the most serious incident after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley on 15 June—was discussed at a meeting held by defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval and chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, besides the three service chiefs.